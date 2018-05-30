Pearl L. Peterson, 75, Princeton

May 26, 1943 - May 29, 2018

Memorial Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Pearl L. Peterson who passed away at Fairview Northland Hospital on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Family and friends may call from 10 AM until the time of the service.

Pearl was born to the late Lyle W. and Jesse (Wynn) Coffland in St. Paul, MN. Pearl graduated from Pine River High School. She married Robert Peterson on June 23, 1962, in Pine River, MN. Pearl loved being a mother and homemaker. Pearl enjoyed the game of word find, baking, and taking care of her family.

Pearl is survived by her two daughters, LaDawn (Douglas) Kok of Princeton and Tammy (Kenny) Scheneman of Princeton; brother, Lee (Tracy) Coffland of Zimmerman; and sister, Patricia Coffland of Glenwood, MN; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.