Paynesville Police Officer Arrested on Suspicion of Assault

SARTELL -- A local officer was arrested early Friday morning on probable cause in a domestic assault.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. at a home in the 32000 Block of River Vista Lane in Le Sauk Township.

Two Stearns County Deputies and a Sergeant responded to a report of a possible domestic assault. At the scene, the caller said they had been hit by a man inside the home who police identified as 34-year-old Nathan Johnson of St. Cloud.

Johnson was placed under arrest and faces possible 5th Degree Assault-Domestic-Misdemeanor charges. He is being held at the Stearns County Jail pending a court appearance on Monday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.