Paynesville Native Quade Wins National Baseball Award

Paynesville native and St. Cloud Technical and Community College Cyclones baseball player Matt Quade was named the 2018 Spalding NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year Tuesday. Quade says he will play for St. Cloud State this upcoming season.

Quade played first base for the Cyclones in 2018 and committed no errors while recording 166 putouts, 13 assists and having a hand in 13 double plays. A shortstop at Paynesville High School, Quade was converted into a first baseman by SCTCC coach Jason Fischer.

"In high school I played shortstop," Quade said. "When I got to college I played a little third base and never really got comfortable there.

"I have definitely fallen in love with playing first base now," Quade said.

In addition to Tuesday's honor, Quade was previously named to the MCAC Central Division First Team and was a 2018 NJCAA ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove recipient.

"I worked a lot on picks, scoops and stretching," Quade said. "I think you have to have a good understanding of how the ball is going to bounce, and being athletic enough was the biggest thing for me."

A team captain, Quade also hit a robust .408 at the plate with four home runs and 25 runs batted in. His .496 on base percentage ranked second on the team.

Off the field, Quade was the St. Cloud Tech Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and was a member of the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team.

"I ultimately want to be an Athletic Director, but that's a tough job to get right out of college," Quade said. "I am majoring in a history teaching program for 6-12th grade and hopefully can work as a teacher for a couple of years until an (Athletic Director) job opens, then I will apply for that."

Quade says he would also like to do some coaching in the future.

Coach Fischer said in a release that Quade will be impossible to replace, as he has finished up his two years of eligibility with SCTCC.

“Matt has meant so much to our program over the last two years," Fischer said. "Matt was a two-time All-Conference, All-State and All-Region performer.