COLD SPRING -- A Paynesville man was trapped in his vehicle for six hours after rolling his vehicle near Cold Spring early Monday morning.

The incident happen just before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 2 and Island Lake Road in Wakefield Township, north of Cold Spring.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 63-year-old Joseph Spanier was heading south on County Road 2 when he went off the road into the ditch, struck an approach, and rolled.

Authorities say he was wearing his seatbelt. Spanier was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries.