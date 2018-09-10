Paynesville Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Assault After 2017 Fight

ST. CLOUD -- A Paynesville man has pleaded guilty to felony assault after a fight last fall which left another man with serious injuries. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Brown pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree assault-great bodily harm.

Paynesville Police were called to the 100 block of Washburne Avenue in Paynesville last August. A witness told authorities he heard arguing and fighting just before midnight. When he arrived at the scene, the witness says he saw a man on the ground with Brown punching and kicking him.

Authorities arrived to find Brown standing over the man who was unconscious and bleeding from his head. Records show the victim had a large cut to one of his ears, causing it to become significantly detached.

Brown told investigators there was a fight, but he was acting in self-defense.

State sentencing guidelines call for a prison sentence of six years and two months. Brown will be sentenced October 22nd.