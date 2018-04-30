Paynesville Man Hospitalized After Falling Through Ice

SAUK CENTRE -- A Paynesville man was rescued after he fell through thin ice. The Todd County Sheriff's Office got the 911 call at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday from Fairy Lake near County Road 95.

Sixty-two-year-old Daniel Jaeger says he was fishing with his brother since about 9:00 a.m. and they were going to leave the lake at noon. Jaeger fell through the ice as they were leaving. He was in the water, up to his chest, for about 20 minutes.