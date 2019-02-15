Payless Shoe Stores Liquidating in 2019

UNDATED -- Payless ShoeSource has announced they will be closing their doors in 2019.

A spokesperson for Payless says stores in the United States and Puerto Rico will be affected.

Payless will begin liquidation sales at its U.S. and Puerto Rico stores on February 17, 2019, and is winding down its e-commerce operations. We expect all stores to remain open until at least the end of March and the majority will remain open until May. This process does not affect the Company’s franchise operations or its Latin American stores, which remain open for business as usual.

There are currently three Payless locations open in St. Cloud. So far, no firm closing dates have been announced.