Paul L. Sand, 101, Alexandria, formerly of Paynesville

August 1, 1916 - April 23, 2018

Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville 12:00 Noon Monday, April 30th, for Paul L. Sand, age 101, of Alexandria, formerly of Paynesville, who died on Monday at the Douglas County Hospital in Alexandria. Rev. Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial of the cremated remains will take place in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday, April 30th, after 11:00 AM at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Paul was born August 1st, 1916 in Grove Township, Stearns County to Herman and Elizabeth (Humbert) Sand. He married Dorine Roering on June 6th, 1945 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. Paul farmed in St. Martin Township from 1946-1979. He retired to Paynesville. In 1991 Paul and his wife moved to Alexandria. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters.

Survivors include his wife, Dorine, Alexandria, children, Boniface “Bunny” Sand (Ione) Richmond, Elizabeth Klaphake (LeRoy) Albany, Marion Nelson, Alexandria, Michael Sand, New London, 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, brother and sister, Rose Poepping, Melrose and Walter Sand, New Munich.