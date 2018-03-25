Patsy “Pat” D. Vannurden, 78, Royalton

August 27, 1939 - March 23, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Graham United Methodist Church, Rice for Patsy “Pat” D. Vannurden, age 78, who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Rick Koehn and Rev. Daniel Borchandt will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services at the church.

Pat was born August 27, 1939 in Prior Lake to Archal & Alvera (Radanke) Vannurden. She lived in St. Louis Park for over 40 years and moved to Royalton in 2006. Pat worked as an LPN at the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park for over 40 years. She was a member of the Royalton Senior Citizens. Pat enjoyed fishing, crafts, knitting, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was a spunky, caring person who loved helping people. She was proud of her nursing profession and enjoyed making candy wreaths at Christmas for all her nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her brothers and sisters, Wilbert (Evangeline “Mickey”) of Royalton, Carol Peglow of South Haven, Dennis (Laura) of Rice, Gary (Janice) of Rice, Judy (Charles) Borchandt of Big Lake, Dale (Terri) of Rice and Allen (Roseann) of Rice; brother-in-law, Bill Meehl of Royalton; and many nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry; sister, Sylvia; brother-in-law, Arthur Peglow; nephew, Donald Vannurden; great nephew, Steven Pekarek; great great niece, Mylee Scapanski.