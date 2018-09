CLEAR LAKE -- A Clear Lake woman suffered life-threatening injuries after running in front of a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on westbound Highway 10, at 60th Street in Haven Township, just north of Clear Lake.

Troopers say 44-year-old Tracy Radey was brought to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 65-year-old Bruce Coufal of Frazee, was not hurt.