Patrol: Teen Hurt in Highway 23 Crash Wasn’t Wearing Seat Belt

NEW LONDON -- A teenager was hurt in a rollover crash Monday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Highway 23 near 158th Avenue NE in New London Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 17-year-old Damon Ybarra of Spicer was driving his SUV north on Highway 23 when he lost control on the icy roadway, ran off the road to the left, crossed the center median and rolled into the south lanes of traffic.

Ybarra wasn't wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the SUV, he was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Ybarra's passenger, 11-year-old Ray Ibarra was wearing his seat belt, he wasn't ejected and was not hurt.