ALBERTVILLE -- An Albertville man was brought to the hospital after rear-ending a semi as he was exiting Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 6:15 a.m. Monday, 20-year-old Marco Vasquez was exiting I-94 west at County Road 37, when he rear-ended a semi. Vasquez was brought to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 55-year-old Donald Vorderbruggen , also of Albertville was not hurt.