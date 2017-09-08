Patrol: Pickup Strikes 2 Walking Across Highway

WAVERLY - Two people are hospitalized after they were hit by a pickup while walking across a highway. The Minnesota State Patrol say it happened just after 7:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 12 in Waverly in Wright County.

A car that was not involved in the crash was heading west and stopped to allow the two people to cross in a marked crosswalk. A pickup driven by 56-year-old Patricia Dahlheimer of Dassel passed the car in the right turn lane and hit the walkers.

Forty-year-old Jane Krueger of Waverly was taken to Buffalo Hospital with life threatening injuries. Fifty-seven-year-old Roy Krueger of Waverly is also at Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.