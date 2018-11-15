Patrol: Alcohol Involved in Mille Lacs County Rollover Crash

ONAMIA -- Authorities say alcohol was involved in a crash that left an Onamia man dead Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 2:30 p.m., 67-year-old Douglas Starr was driving west on Highway 27 in Bayview, when he went off the road on a curve. He ended up losing control, crossing 92nd Avenue, struck a tree and rolled.

The Patrol says Starr was not wearing a seatbelt, and they believe alcohol was involved. He was pronounced dead at the scene.