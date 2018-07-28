Patrol: Alcohol Believed To Factor In Cold Spring Crash

COLD SPRING -- Two people are hurt in a two vehicle crash in Cold Spring Friday night.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 140.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Rogelio Leal Jr. , of Willmar, was heading east on Highway 23 at a high rate of speed, near County Road 140, when another vehicle was pulling out of parking lot and was hit by Leal Jr.

The driver of the second vehicle was 27-year-old Dayib Amin of Waite Park.

Amin and Leal Jr. were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It's believe Leal Jr was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.