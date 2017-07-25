Patrol: 2 Hurt When SUV Strikes Horse and Buggy

SAUK CENTRE - Two people riding on a buggy have been hospitalized after they were struck by an SUV. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 27 north of Sauk Centre in Todd County.

Both the SUV and the horse and buggy were going west on the highway when the SUV driver failed to yield for the slower moving buggy and rear ended it.

Twenty-year-old Eli Yoder was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and 16-year-old Dan Yoder was taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The SUV driver, 35-year-old Joseph Cecko of Littls Falls, was not hurt.