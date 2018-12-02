Patriots Dominate Vikings 24-10

The Vikings lost 24-10 at New England Sunday. Minnesota trailed 10-7 at halftime and briefly tied the game at 10 in the 3rd quarter. New England scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession to reclaim the lead.

Kirk Cousins threw for 201 yards and 1 touchdown with 2 interceptions. Dalvin Cook ran well for the Vikings and finished with 84 yards rushing on just 9 carries. Adam Thielen scored the lone Viking touchdown but was held to just 5 catches for 28 yards.

The Vikings fall to 6-5-1 and missed a chance to gain ground on the Bears after they lost in overtime at the New York Giants.

The Vikings play at Seattle Monday December 10 at 7:15 p.m., pregame on WJON at 6:00.