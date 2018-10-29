Patrick “Pat” H. Cummings, 82, Deerwood

November 4, 1935 - October 28, 2018



Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 5, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Patrick “Pat” H. Cummings, age 82, who passed away Sunday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Deacon Bill Stein will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Monday.

Patrick “Pat” H. Cummings was born November 4, 1935 to Kenneth and Mary (Janzen) Cummings in Brainerd. He received a Bachelor of Science degree at St. John’s University and joined the Naval Reserve. Pat married Brenda Lunning on March 17, 1990 in Maple Grove. For 30 years, he was CEO for PC of Sauk Rapids Inc at DBA Cummings Care Center. Pat was a charismatic and generous man who enjoyed hunting and golfing.

Pat is survived by his wife, Brenda of Deerwood; children, Jeanne Cummings of Brainerd, Pat Jr. (Rachel) of Aitkin, Collen (Mark) Nyberg of Alexandria, Robert (Jennifer) of Aitkin, Mary (Nathan) Tuomi of Brainerd and Jim (Jennifer) of New Brighton; step-children, Kristy (T.J.) Spaanem of Maple Grove and Brandon Wiley of Sauk Rapids; brothers and sisters, Greg of Fountain Hills, AZ, Judy Ryan of Aitkin, Kay (Dick) Breen of Brainerd and Kevin (Faunille) of Deadwood, SD; 20 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill; and sister, Echo Welshons.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.