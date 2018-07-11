Patrick J. Sowada, 57, St. Cloud

April 17, 1961 - July 10, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Upper Church) for Patrick J. Sowada, age 57, of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday and after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday all at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Pat was born on April 17, 1961 in St. Cloud to Moses and Mary (Blenkush) Sowada. He graduated from St. John’s University with a Masters of Theology. Pat worked at Electrolux for 27 years.

He is survived by his sisters and brothers, Joan (Mike) Rajala of Princeton, Debbie (Dean) Moores of Big Lake, Jeanette Thill of Roseville, Donald Sowada of Rice, Kevin (Char) Sowada of Palmer, AK, Jenny (Stephen) Klein of Monticello; nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald, and sister, Mary Brott.