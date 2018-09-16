Patricia “Pat” Mae Spiczka, 67, Sauk Rapids

March 30, 1951 - September 15, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Sacred Hearth Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Patricia “Pat” Mae Spiczka, 67 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Patricia was born on March 30, 1951 in St. Cloud to Leo and Alvina (Obremski) Jackels. She was united in marriage to Paul Spiczka on April 25, 1975. Pat lived in Sauk Rapids all of her life. She worked as a Registered Nurse for the St. Cloud Hospital for over 20 years, retiring in 1995. Pat also managed the family-owned business P.B.S. Metalworks, Inc. for over 25 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Pat enjoyed gardening, going to the cabin on Pelican Lake at Breezy Point, quilting, crocheting and embroidery. She also loved to cook and she made the best soup! Pat liked anything crafty that she had an idea for, and that Paul was able to complete! She loved spending time with her children and making memories with her grandchildren. Pat was most proud of her children’s accomplishments.

Pat is survived by her husband Paul of Sauk Rapids; son, Samuel (Mandy) of Sauk Rapids; daughter, Loni (Wade) Jacobsen of Rice; grandchildren, Riley, Lauren, Libby, Zoe and Chase; and sisters, Margie (Joe) Knettel of St. Stephen and Susan (Duane) Graczyk of St. Cloud. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, David Jackels.