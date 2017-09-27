Patricia “Pat” Janu, 69, St. Cloud

March 6, 1948 - September 20, 2017

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Patricia “Pat” Janu, age 69 of St. Cloud will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 30 at the Church of St. Anthony in St. Cloud. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Pat died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, September 20. There will be a visitation from 12:00, noon until the time of services at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Pat was born, March 6, 1948 in St. Cloud to Henry and Ida (Classen) Schreifels. She was raised in Rockville and lived most of her adult life in St. Cloud. Pat graduated from Technical High School in 1966. She worked as a legal secretary at Burns, Burns & Rawlings Law Firm, Rawlings Law Office; Vermillion Law Firm; Quinlivan and Hughes Law Firm; and St. Cloud Legal Services. She married Jerry Janu on September 22, 1984 in St. Cloud. She was a member of the church of St. Anthony in St. Cloud, the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie 622 and a Past Senior Regent at Loyal Order of Moose.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry, St. Cloud; her children; Monica (Chris) Moss, Hawthorne, NJ; Jason Oakland, St. Cloud; Jessica (Matt) Bielen, Sartell; her brothers and sisters, Donald Schreifels, Leavenworth, KS; Mike Schreifels, St. Cloud; Dorothy Barta Westminster, CO; Donna Rothstein, Cold Spring; Diane Waggoner, Kansas City, MO; Nancy Stang, Sartell; sisters-in-law, Linda Roske, Sauk Rapids; Carol O’Konek, St. Cloud, Joanne Janu, St. Cloud; and Marlene Laudenbach, St. Cloud. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.