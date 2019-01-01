Patricia “Pat” G. Furst, 65, Sauk Rapids

March 17, 1953 - December 27, 2018

Memorial Services will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Patricia “Pat” G. Furst, age 65, who passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Ken Popp will officiate and burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Thursday at the funeral home.

Pat was born March 17, 1953 in Farmer, SD to Gerald & Virginia (Welchert) Paradeis. She worked for the Minneapolis Park Board, in housekeeping at the St. Cloud Hospital, and most recently at IWCO in Little Falls. Pat enjoyed reading, playing cards, and baking, especially homemade pizzas. She was a caring, helpful, quiet woman with a servant’s heart. Pat was a natural caregiver and would want that to be her legacy.

Survivors include her daughters, Jeralyn Furst and Rose Furst; siblings, Terry (Dottie) Paradeis of Blue Springs, MO, Bill (Kay) Paradeis of Rice, Marty (Sue) Paradeis of Merrifield, Peg (Bob) Wimmer of Little Rock, Joan Paradeis of Overland Park, KS, and Jacky (Greg) Drewry of Oostburg, WI; and two grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Doug Paradeis; and sister, Jane Paradeis.