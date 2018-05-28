Patricia Mae Dunlap, 76, Sauk Rapids

October 16, 1941 - May 25, 2018

Patricia M. Dunlap passed away on May 25, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. She was born on October 16, 1941 to John and Rose (Niezgocki) Notch in St. Cloud. After she graduated from High School, she married Gerald “Jerry” Dunlap on November 11, 1961 at St. Anthony’s Church in St. Cloud. Jerry and Patricia had three children and moved to Montana for a few years. They then moved to Porland, Oregon for 15 plus years before moving back to St. Cloud. Patricia was a nursing assistant for more than 30 years and was a Citizen Police Academy Alumni. Patricia was a fabulous seamstress and enjoyed making dresses for her granddaughters. She enjoyed camping with her family on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington where they owned land. Patricia was a care giver all of her life and was a strong, devoted, and loving mother who always had a smile on her face.