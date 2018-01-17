Patricia Louise Imbiorski, 70, Foley

May 30, 1947 - January 14, 2018

Patricia Louise Imbiorski, age 70 of Foley, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, January 14, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Monday, January 22, 2018 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Tom Olson will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 PM Sunday evening at the Foley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will take place at a later date in Canyon, Minnesota.

Patsy, as she was fondly known, was born May 30, 1947, in Duluth, Minnesota the daughter of Inar and Lillian (Laukkanen) Swanson. She graduated from Hermantown High School Class of 1965. Following high school, Patsy married and settled down in Richfield, MN. She was the mother of two daughters, Stacey and Amy, whom she shared with former spouse, Gary Lillevold. Patsy spent many years of her career working for Colonial Medical Supply in the Twin Cities where she excelled in sales. On April 26, 1991, she married William (Bill) Imbiorski and moved to his family farm near Foley, MN. Patsy worked in medical purchasing in St. Cloud until her retirement.

Patsy was the cornerstone of her family and very proud of her Finnish heritage. Her love, support and strength will be deeply missed and remembered by all she touched. She was a good listener and was used as a sounding board on many occasions by friends and family that needed a kind and caring ear to bend. Patsy also had a flare for cooking. She prepared many holiday dinners as well as whipped up meals and snacks for friends and family that stopped in at the farm. Patsy had a passion for art and was very talented. Over the years she created many lovely home decor pieces, painted beautiful art pieces and sketched amazing drawings that she gifted to friends and family. Her handmade creations made with love will be cherished for years to come.

Patsy is survived by her husband, William, Foley, daughters, Stacey (Dave) Kivisto, Parish, FL and Amy Lillevold, Minneapolis; sisters and brothers, Susie Pikkarainen, Laughlin, NV; Karen (Roger) Lindgren, Duluth; Denny (Diane), Hermantown; Carla (Del) Kolenda, Meadowlands; Janey (Mark) Krapel, Hiawatha, IA; Charlie (Peggy) and Myles, Canyon, MN; sisters-in-law, Lynn Swanson, CA; Clo (John) Skotterud, Blaine; brother-in-law, Herman Wisneski, Fort Ripley; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends and special grand-niece and grand-nephew, Sami and Carter Rudnitsk who Patsy adored and thoroughly enjoyed.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Dale Ann Snyder and brother, Johnny.