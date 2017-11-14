June 30, 1944 - November 12, 2017

Patricia L. Baird passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House due to complications of Multiple Sclerosis. Services will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 16. Rev. David Grundman will officiate. Interment will be at St. Boniface's Cemetery in Cold Spring, MN following the funeral luncheon. Family and friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Patricia was born June 30, 1944 to Leander and Dolores (Weinmann) Schiemann in Spring Hill, MN. She was raised in Central Minnesota and graduated from Grey Eagle H.S. in 1962. She began her career as a registered nurse in 1965 after graduating from St. Cloud School of Nursing. She retired in 2005, ending her career as an occupational health nurse at 3M. Patricia married Jeffrey J. Baird on Jun 17, 1967 in Grey Eagle, MN. They had recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Together they raised six children: Brant (Angela), Tisha, Kyle (Sarah), Jeremy, Brigette, and Lindsey. She was the proud grandmother of Trent, Ariel, Layla, and Ella. Patricia was often more than a Grandma to her grandson Trent having a special role in raising him.

Patricia was also a devoted daughter who loved her parents dearly. Patricia was a woman of faith. She was an active member of St. Michael's Church serving as a religious education teacher, bible school leader, and funeral luncheon cook. She also loved having coffee with friends, travel, reading a good book, and watching Downton Abbey.

She will dearly missed by her husband, children, and grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Diana Cook, Kathy Kuechle, and Karen Walz, and her brothers: Ron Schiemann and John Schiemann.

She is preceded in death by her parents and in-laws John and Elma Baird.