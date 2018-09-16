Patricia J. Paquette, 91, Sartell

April 28, 1927 – September 14, 2018

Patricia Jeanne Paquette, age 91, of Sartell, MN died Friday, September 14, 2018 at Country Manor Health Care Center, Sartell.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud and one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday. Burial will be in the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Patricia was born on April 28, 1927 in Cape May, New Jersey to Ralph and Margaret (Voris) Loyd. Patricia was married to Leonard J. Paquette on November 11, 1948 at the 1st Congregational Church in Oakland, CA. She was a homemaker for many years before working in the fabric dept. of Mervin’s Department Store in CA. Patricia obtained her nursing degree at the age of 50 and worked at San Leandro Convalescent home. She moved to the St. Cloud area in 1990 to be near her family. Patricia was a master seamstress and a member of Abounding Joy Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her daughters Linda (George) Broad of Sartell and Laurie (Ken) Lucy of Sartell; 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard J. on June 19, 2007; son, Leonard J. Paquette, Jr.; and sister, Alicia Bush.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.