Patricia H. Athen, 84, Sartell

March 16, 1934 – June 7, 2018

Patricia Helen Athen, age 84, Sartell, MN, died Thursday, June 7, 2018 at Country Manor Senior Community, Sartell, MN.

Services will be private. Interment will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Patricia was born March 16, 1934 in St. Cloud, MN to John I. and Mabel (Hammer) Silvernail. She married Laverne “Vernon” J. Athen on July 19, 1952 in St. Cloud, MN. Patricia was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, cooking, sewing and camping.

Survivors include children, Michael (Kimberly) Athen of Sartell, MN; Roger Athen of LasVegas, NV; Cheryl “Peggy” Boyd of Sartell, MN; Janet Boelz of Sauk Rapids, MN; Lori (Warren) Delles of St. Cloud, MN; Penny (Jim) Zimny of Royalton, MN; brother, Loren P. Silvernail of St. Cloud, MN; ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.