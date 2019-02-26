Patricia A. Soyka, 76, Sauk Rapids

February 1, 1943 - February 23, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Patricia A. Soyka, age 76, of Sauk Rapids, who passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Foley Nursing Home after three years of complications associated with Dementia of the Alzheimer’s variety. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Pat was born February 1, 1943, the only child of Marie and Erv Marten of Sauk Rapids. She attended Sauk Rapids Grade School and High School, graduating third in her class. She graduated from St. Cloud State University with a teaching degree. Later she obtained a Masters Degree from St. Mary’s University. Pat taught high school language arts to a lot of students for most of her life. On August 19, 1967, she married Richard “Dick” Soyka. While attending St. Cloud State University, she was a waitress at the original Sam’s Pizza. Dick was a pizza maker. Two sons resulted, Steve and Scott Soyka.

Besides teaching, Pat was a skilled fiber artist who wove many beautiful creations. She sold these items at many, many different art fairs in five states. Pat loved to travel, including 10 trips to Hawaii, floating down the Grand Canyon in a raft, going down the Amazon River in an African Queen type boat, and several overnight train trips. Pat loved to spend part of winter in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida. She really enjoyed playing bingo at the Sauk Rapids American Legion and VFW. Pat was a very active member of the League of Women Voters until the Alzheimer’s took over.

Pat is survived by her husband, Dick; sons, Scott Soyka and Steve Soyka (Natalie); sisters-in-law, Carol Werner and Sandy Mooneyham; brothers-in-law, Tom Soyka (Dawn Kuhl) and Mike Soyka; her boxer dog, Ruby; and a whole lot of good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Dick’s parents; sister-in-law, Mary Soyka; and brother-in-law, John Soyka.

A special thank you to the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital and the very caring staff at the Foley Nursing Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.