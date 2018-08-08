Patio Party Continues Growing Support For Alzheimer’s Research

ST. CLOUD -- Over 5-million people are living with Alzheimer's across the country, and two local organizations are working to make a difference on this growing trend.

The Alzheimer's Association and the St. Cloud Green Mill are hosting their 4th Annual Remember Me Patio Party later this month.

Katrice Sisson with the Alzheimer's Association says 100 percent of the proceeds go to the organization.

Part of this fundraiser is doing something proactively. Putting money to the care and support of those affected right now, but also a big chunk of it goes to ground breaking research.

Tickets are $100 and include unlimited food, specialty cocktails, wines, beer, live music, a silent auction and raffle.

Green Mill General Manager Charlie Spanier says there are extra incentives if you buy your ticket at the restaurant.

If you come to the Green Mill and buy your ticket, I will throw in a $20 gift card for every ticket bought, that you can use anytime at the Green Mill.

This years theme is Hawaiian Luau and is a rain or shine event. Spainer says last year they raised over $40,000.

The Remember Me Patio Party is on August 21st from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Thomsens Garden Center in St. Joseph.