Pathways 4 Youth Set to Open Doors Soon

ST. CLOUD -- The Pathways 4 Youth opportunity center will soon open its doors to St. Cloud Metro area youth who are experiencing homelessness.

Tim Wensman is the President of Pathways 4 Youth. He says they want to provide homeless youth in the St. Cloud area the resources they need to become productive members of society.

"What we'd like to do is provide them the resources they need in order to come back and be contributing members of the community."

Wensman says the center will feature caseworkers for kids to work with, so they can be put on a better path faster.

"Caseworkers, we want them to be working with them to get them on the path to education, or a living-wage career or job is what we'd like to have them do."

The center will be open for 16 to 23-year-olds to access resources such as social services, medical professionals, computers, lockers and showers among others. They'll be open from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Monday - Friday.