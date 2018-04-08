Pasquale “Pat” Serrano, 84, St. Cloud

July 11, 1933 - April 6, 2018

8A Memorial Mass Celebrating the Life of Pasquale “Pat” Serrano age 84, of St. Cloud will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Pasquale passed away on Friday, April 6, 2018 at the St. Cloud V. A. Hospital. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls will full military honors.

Family and friends may call after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Gathering Space at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Pat was born on July 11, 1933 in Buhl, Minnesota to Pasquale and Julia (Crea) Serrano. He served honorably in the United States Navy. Pat married Rose T. Hable on June 30, 1972, at Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He worked for Stearns County Social Services for over 25 years. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Pat enjoyed cooking, gardening, and reading.

He is survived by his wife, Rose; sons, Patrick (Katie) of Maple Lake and Joseph (Emily) of Maple Grove; grandchildren, Luca Bella and Zara Rose; sisters, Antoinette “Tona” Swanson, Mary Ellen (James) Kochevar, Patricia “Trishie” (Earl) LaChance, Rosalie “Beana” (Ken) Mueller; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents; sister, Janet Johnson; and brother-in-law, Victor Swanson.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.