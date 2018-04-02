Park Rapids Man Pleads Guilty to Sexting Sartell Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A Park Rapids man has pleaded guilty to sending sexual messages to a 13-year-old Sartell girl.

Fifty-four-year-old Calvin Bird Jr. has agreed to an amended plea agreement where he has been convicted on five felony counts of engaging in electronic communications describing sexual conduct with a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Bird started talking to the girl in September 2017 after she posted a question on the social media site Whisper. Police say the two began sending text messages, with several conversations becoming sexual.

Authorities began investigating the case and began to pose as the girl. While undercover, police say Bird started sending nude photos of himself and asking her if she would masturbate while they text.

Police say Bird admitted to having sexual conversations with the girl and knew she was 13-years-old.