ST. CLOUD -- A photo exhibit by a Canadian artist has come to the Paramount Center for the Arts that shows what life is like inside the most repressive regime on Earth.

The "Korean Dreams" exhibit, by photographer Nathalie Daoust , shows what it looks like inside a country where reality is under almost complete control by a few in power. Bob Johnson is the Executive Director of the Paramount. He says Daoust took the photos with an older camera.

"An analog camera, that was just hanging from her neck and a cable in her arm. And she was able to take photos that otherwise would have been prohibited by the North Korean Government."

The exhibit features several photos that Daoust took during her 2016 trip. The images are all purposely obscured when she develops them. Johnson says this was done, to represent how the few in power control their people's reality.

"And what she tried to present is the blurring of the whole populace and their thinking. The reinterpretation of truth, and fact by higher authorities."

Each photo comes with a factual caption underneath. For one, North Korea has a "three generations of punishment" law. If you commit a crime, your children and grandchildren will also bear the full weight of the punishment. Kids born in prison are raised as prisoners since their "blood is guilty".

That law was put in place in 1950, in an attempt to eliminate the families of "counter-revolutionaries" after the war. The exhibit features a biography of the Kim family, who've ruled North Korea since its inception.

Korean Dreams is in the lobby of the Paramount, open to view anytime they are open. The photos will be displayed, through February 18th.