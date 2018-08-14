Pantowners Reach Out To Young Enthusiasts With New Classes

43RD ANTIQUE AUTO CLUB CAR SHOW AUGUST 19TH

The largest one day indoor/outdoor car show and swap meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds on Sunday, August 19th rain or shine. This annual car show happens the 3rd Sunday in August every year, and I had the privilege of interviewing three of it's members yesterday.

There will be historical displays of pan cars, pedal cars and bicycles, a model car contest, motorcycles and pre-war cars and trucks.

Members stopped in to talk with me about the Auto Club, better known as the Pantowners Auto Club, and what it means to each of them; a passion for cars and everything about them. You can listen to the great interview by clicking the play button below.

A FAMILY FRIENDLY EVENT

This car show is extraordinary. It brings people of all ages for a love of cars together. Whether you are bringing a car to show, or just there to admire the cars of yesterday, it is an exciting and fun group to be a part of.

EXCITING NEW CLASSES FOR YOUNGER CAR ENTHUSIASTS

The Pantowners know the importance of including the younger generation. So this year, they have introduced two new classes that will feature cars from the 1978-1993 rear wheel drive and 1994 to present modern muscle. If these classes bring out the younger crown, they'll be around to stay.

Stock and Modified vehicles dating all the way back to 1889 will be on display, plus a FREE shuttle bus from the VFW Sauk Rapids to the fairgrounds will be available from 7am - 4pm.

FREEBIES AND FUN!

The first 500 show vehicles will receive good bags. There will be People's Choice voting until 1 pm, and breakfast, lunch and other food available on site. Trophies will be awarded at 3pm.

REGISTRATION AND INFORMATION

Location: Benton County Fairgrounds

1410 3rd Ave. S

Sauk Rapids, MN 56379

For more information and registration:

www.pantowners.org