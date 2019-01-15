Package Sent from Paynesville Looking for Owner

Do you have a great-grandma who lives in Iowa? If so, this might be your package!

NewAldaya Lifescapes Retirement and Assisted Living Center received a package addressed to "Great-Grandma" and it's the sweetest address ever. But at NewAldaya, there are many great-grandma's, so they don't know who to give the package to!

There's no return address, but it was mailed from Paynesville. So let's solve this mystery and get that package to the right great-grandma! Spread the word!

