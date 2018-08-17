Pacific Wok Closing St. Cloud Location Due to Lease Termination

ST. CLOUD -- Pacific Wok in downtown St. Cloud is closing. Owner Brandon Testa says it is due to a lease termination, and he was notified by the building's owner on July 27th.

The restaurant is unique to the local area, with a second location in Sartell.

Downtown St. Cloud has been a wonderful home for us. We've established great partnerships with other downtown businesses. We do a lot of catering out of our downtown location and in the coming months these accounts will be transitioning to our Sartell restaurant.

The St. Cloud location opened in 2009 and employs four full-time and 11 part-time employees. They will be offered jobs in Testa's three other restaurants including House of Pizza in St. Cloud and Sartell.

Testa says he has not ruled out a return to downtown St. Cloud at some point.

An official close date for the downtown location has not yet been established. The restaurant is located at 616 2nd Street South and offers healthy Asian-fusion food.

Testa says he's been informed the building's new tenant will be a national chain that could occupy the space as soon as January 1st.