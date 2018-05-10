Owen I. Heins, 88

August 9, 1929 - May 9, 2018

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at 11:00 AM at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Malmo, MN, for Owen I. Heins who passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Veterans Hospital, St. Cloud, MN, on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Burial will be in the Rabbit Lake Cemetery, Aitkin, MN, following the service.

Owen was born to the late Charles and Ethel (Dixon) Heins in Buffalo, MN, on August 9, 1929. Owen served his country in the U.S. Army from 1948-1951. He married Wilma Smith on August 5, 1950, in Mora, MN. For over 50 years, Owen was an electrician and owned his own company. Owen has been a member of the American Legion both in Minnesota and Wyoming. He was the Post Commander in St. Francis, MN, and Post 42 in Gillette, WY, was the State Commander in Wyoming, and was a member of the Color Guard.

Owen enjoyed playing softball, fishing, hunting, was on a bowling team, and enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Owen is survived by his wife, Wilma; daughter, Gail (Daniel) Wyttenback of Aitkin, MN; son, Mike (Mary) Heins of Gillette, WY; granddaughter, Tammy (Vince) Douglass of Cambridge, MN, grandson, Jason (Penny) Macziewski of Princeton, MN, granddaughter, Ginger (Jon) Burns of Las Vegas, NV, granddaughter, Crystal (Steve) Eller of Princeton, MN, and granddaughter, Kate (Derrick) Balamut of Gillette, WY; brother, John (Vera) Heins of Princeton, MN; sister, Audrey (Denny) Bistodeau of Aitkin, MN; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Owen was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lorrie Heins; and six brothers.