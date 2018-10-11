Overtime Goal From Zucker Lifts Wild Past Blackhawks

ST. PAUL -- Jason Zucker (2) lifted the Wild to their first win this season with a five-hole goal in overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks.

It did take some heroics from Ryan Suter (1) in the final minute of regulation, however, as he scored a game-tying shorthanded goal with 23 seconds left. Eric Staal (1) was the other goal scorer for the Wild in a 4-3 win. Alex DeBrincat (2) and Dominik Kahun (1) scored for the Blackhawks, who looked like they were going to dominate the Wild early.

Blackhawks goalie Cam Ward played well, stopping 42 shots. Devan Dubnyk stopped 27 of 30 shots for the Wild, who improved to 1-1-1 on the season. Chicago fell to 2-0-2 on the year.

The Wild take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.