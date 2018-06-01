Overnight Lane Closures to Start on Highway 24

CLEAR LAKE -- Overnight and early morning commuters who use Highway 24 between Clearwater and Clear Lake will start experiencing lane closures on the highway Sunday night.

Overnight delays should be expected between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., up to seven days a week, through June 19th. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane at times during these hours.

The lane closures are needed while crews resurface the road between Clearwater and Clear Lake. It's part of a larger project which includes sidewalk improvements in both towns, signal upgrades in Clearwater and pedestrian accessibility in both communities.