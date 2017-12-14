Over 900 SCSU Students to Graduate in December

ST. CLOUD -- Another semester has come to a close which means a new group of graduates will soon enter their professional fields.

St. Cloud State University will be hosting its fall commencement ceremony Friday at 1:00 p.m. in Halenbeck Hall.

In total, 945 students will be graduating this fall semester including 788 undergraduate students, 157 graduate students and 15 earning doctoral degrees.

The fall class of 2017 represents 29 different countries including students from Burkina Faso, China and Yemen.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis is a 1989 SCSU graduate, he'll be addressing the students during the ceremony.

Irina Jones will be giving the student address. Jones is a magna cum laude graduate who earned a bachelor's degree in Information Systems. She was born in Bangladesh and calls Auckland, New Zealand her home.

Interim SCSU President, Ashish Vaidya and Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dan Gregory will be presenting the graduating class.

Parking will be free in all campus lots the day of the ceremony.