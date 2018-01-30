Over 40 Corporate Jets Will Land in St. Cloud for the Super Bowl

ST. CLOUD -- Look for a lot of extra traffic in the skies over St. Cloud the rest of this week. St. Cloud Regional Airport Director Bill Towle says, as of Monday, over 40 planes have confirmed they're coming here for the Super Bowl. And, he says a few more should trickle in the rest of this week.

St. Paul is full, Minneapolis is full, Anoka and Flying Cloud can still handle a few more smaller planes. What we're getting is a lot of that overflow that can't go into the smaller runways.

Towle says these aren't your typical corporate jets either.

These are the biggest of the big corporate airplanes that are coming in. It's really going to be fun to see these. It's really going to be amazing.

Towle says airport staff has been busy working to accommodate their needs as far as transportation down to Minneapolis for the game and getting hotel rooms for the pilots and crews.

He says the planes will start coming in on Thursday, with the busiest day on Sunday when at least 25 planes expect to land on game day.

As for when they will be leaving town, the St. Cloud Regional Airport will be busy from 8:00 p.m. Sunday until 2:30 a.m. Monday, and then it starts back up again at 6:00 a.m. on Monday.

He says the airport and St. Cloud Aviation do charge a small fee to land here, but because they'll have to have extra staff on hand it's about a wash financially.