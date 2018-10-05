Over 2300 Woman In St. Cloud For Thrive Women’s Conference

ST. CLOUD -- Over 2300 women are in St. Cloud Friday and Saturday to attend this weekend's Thrive Conference at the River's Edge Convention Center.

The event is put on by the non-profit Bridging the Gap, a statewide organization geared toward women empowerment.

Throughout the conference women will have a chance to talk with local vendors, enjoy a benefit concert and hear from nationally known speakers like singer-songwriter Missy Robertson who appeared on the 12th season of "The Voice."

Robertson says her time on the show has made her a role model, a title she doesn't take lightly.

I really felt God wanted me to pave the way for young women and let them know if you feel God's called you to do this go for it. No matter what people are saying around you, if God put this in your heart, go for it.

Besides speaking at the conference Robertson says she is also going to be singing.

The Thrive Conference will also be raising money for this year's hope project, which will go towards Place of Hope Ministries in St. Cloud.

Robertson says the one thing she hopes woman walk away from this weekend is a strong feeling of encouragement and hope.