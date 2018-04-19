Over 20 Pounds of Marijuana Found in St. Cloud Drug Bust

ST. CLOUD -- A man was arrested after a drug bust uncovered several pounds of marijuana, along with other drugs at his south St. Cloud home.

On Wednesday the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force searched the home of 24-year-old Jayden Cofer , at 3034 Crescent Ridge Trail. The search turned up 28 pounds of marijuana, two grams of cocaine, and one gram of methamphetamine.

Cofer was arrested for 5th Degree Possession of Drugs. Authorities say evidence points to the house being involved in the distribution of drugs for several months.