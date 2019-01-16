Oscar Mayer Hiring Full Time Wienermobile Spokespeople- APPLY NOW

Looking for a full time job for one year? Want to travel the country in a 27 foot long Wienermobile? We just might have the perfect job for you.

You can apply now, by clicking HERE.

This is a public relations position that apparently offers competitive pay, benefits and paid expenses.

Oscar-Mayer is accepting applications through January 31st of 2019 for this one year position that will begin in June. If you want a chance to travel, meet new people and have a once in a lifetime experience, this just might be the gig for you.

If you get hired, you should let us know! We'll interview you and find out about your exciting new year as a Hotdogger!