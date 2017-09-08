RICE -- An Osakis man is arrested after trying to pass a forged check. The incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at Bremer Bank in Rice.

Police Chief Ross Hamann says they received a call from the bank that someone was in the drive-through lane trying to pass what appeared to be an altered check.

The employee also told police they had spoken with the account holder and determined the amount on the check had been altered from $100 to $200.

Officers pulled up to the bank to find the suspects, a female driver and a male passenger, still in the drive-through lane.

Further investigation found the passenger, 29-year-old Dustin Wagner , was the one trying to pass the check. Police say Wagner also had a felony warrant for a previous drug charge in Douglas County.

Wagner was arrested and taken to the Benton County Jail for the warrant and check forgery incident.