Orville John Stang, 78, rural Paynesville

June 2, 1940 - September 13, 2018

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, September 21, 2018 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, MN for Orville John Stang age 78 of rural Paynesville. He died on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the CentraCare Koronis Manor Nursing Home in Paynesville. The Reverend Glenn Krystosek will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Agnes Parish Cemetery at Roscoe.

Visitation will be from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville and one hour prior to the funeral on Friday morning. Catholic United Financial, Knights of Columbus Council #3820 and St. Joseph’s Society will all pray at 4 P.M. on Thursday.

Orville was born on June 2, 1940 at Paynesville, MN, the son of Edward and Aegidia (Becker) Stang. He attended school in Roscoe and later Paynesville, where he graduated from high school in 1958. He then went to work for Bresson John Deere where he worked for 40 years. He started out as a set up man on new equipment and later was a mechanic. He retired in 1998.

In his retirement he enjoyed eating out, fishing, and working on old John Deere two-cylinder tractors. Usually if you had a problem, he could tell you how to fix it without even looking. He became a resident of the CentraCare Koronis Manor this past April.

He was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe, Honorary Life Member of Knight of Columbus Council #3820 of Paynesville, Catholic United Financial 50-year member, and St. Joseph’s Society of Roscoe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother David in 1998.

He is survived by: his brother Virgil of Paynesville, MN and one sister Laura (Tom) Jurek of Cheyanne, WY, one sister-in-law Barbara (Matt) Walz of Marty, MN, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.