ST. CLOUD -- It's a sound recognizable to the ears and a treasure to the congregation of St. Mary's Cathedral.

Built in 1980 the iconic church organ not only has special place in the church, but in the heart of its creator K.C. Marrin .

Coming out of college at St. John's University Marrin says he just fell into this line of work.

"I spent a year in the parish church in St. Joe where they were working on their organ and my interested was peaked and I think these are things I like to do."

The St. Mary's Cathedral organ was just the third organ Marrin ever built. Now almost 40 years later he was called upon again to work on the instrument one last time before retiring.

Fr. Scott Pogatchnik says the organ means so much to the community and the church and they were honored to have Marrin work on it for his final project.

"I think it was only fitting the man who put this instrument together and knew it inside and out help bring it to it's next chapter in life."

The organ cost roughly $40,000 to refurbish and clean. Marrin says working on the instrument again brings back a sentimental feeling.

"Like anything that's mechanical, there's a real hidden treasure inside brought out by who ever plays and brings the emotion out of the instrument."

As Marrin listens to the organs beautiful sound, he's full of pride knowing one of his early creations will continue to echo throughout the cathedral.