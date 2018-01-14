Organization Holds Sports Gear Drive to Support Military Families

ST. CLOUD -- As Hockey Day Minnesota approaches, one organization is doing something special for families of the men and women who serve our country.

United Heroes League, formerly known as Defending the Blue Line, is holding a sports gear drive starting Monday.

Ben Mattson is the Chief Marketing and Development Officer for United Heroes League. He says playing sports can be costly for families in the military and they wanted to give families a free option.

"We do a ton of hockey giving, we are deep into baseball and soccer, football, lacrosse and golf. We also have tons of sports gear not related to any of those seven sports. When military families come into our headquarters they are able to select from a variety of choices."

Through January 28th you can stop by one of the three St. Cloud Perkins locations, and the Buffalo restaurant to donate either new or gently used sporting equipment.

Mattson says the organization is all about breaking barriers and giving kids an outlet.

"Many military families more around the country, so going to a new community is very difficult for a child and sports are a great avenue. Not only to get active but to build bonds with other kids."

Besides donating equipment you can also make a cash donation by either rounding up your bill or donation. All donations go directly to United Heroes League to help over 40,000 military families.