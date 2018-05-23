Open House Scheduled for Highway 238 Project in Albany

ALBANY -- An Albany road construction project will impact traffic for most of the summer so, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an open house to give residents, businesses and motorists an up-close look at the project.

A half-mile segment of Highway 238 near North Lake will be reconstructed starting June 4th and continuing until mid-September. A detour will begin June 11th and will be in place for a majority of the work timeframe.

Thursday's open house will be at Albany City Hall from 5:00-6:30 p.m.