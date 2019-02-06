Open House for Sauk Rapids’ Southside, Lions Park Improvements

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids officials have been working on plans for improvements to a couple parks along the Mississippi River for several months, and now you have a chance to weigh in on the project.

City Administrator Ross Olson says the added amenities to Southside Park could include a building with a capacity for up to 200 people, along with an open air terraced area.

Where you kind of create at the bottom an outdoor classroom setting. Just a flat open area where the Boy Scouts could use it for presentations or you could have a play in the park. It would have a great view of the river.

Olson says part of the plan includes a kayak access area in Southside Park.

We want to make it a little easier for those who want to enjoy our natural rapids to get down there and gain access so there's one component that takes people from a parking lot area down to a nice kayaking launching area.

Olson says Lions Park could also add a water element - or splash pad, as well as some multi-purpose courts.

The city also wants to add more decorative fencing to the peninsula area to replace the current chain-link fence.

A cost estimate for the project hasn't been developed yet, but the city would use half-cent sales tax dollars.

It is possible they could begin construction as soon as this fall with it completed by the end of next year.

If you want to give your opinion on the project there is a Southside and Lions Park Improvements Open House on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Sauk Rapids Government Center.